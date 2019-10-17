Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Kiran Dhesi in 2017 homicide granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of murdering 19-year-old Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi in 2017 has been granted bail, Crown prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Harjot Singh Deo was granted $750,000 surety bail with a deposit of $50,000 on Oct. 11.

Deo was released on condition of house arrest as he awaits his next court appearance on Nov. 13, McLaughlin added.

The 21-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder in May in connection with Dhesi’s death. In June, he was also charged with interference with a dead body.

Homicide investigators have said Deo was in a romantic relationship with Dhesi around the time of her murder.

Four members of Deo’s family — including his mother, brother and sister — have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The brother, 25-year-old Gurvinder Singh Deo, and 22-year-old Talwinder Singh Khun Khun have also been charged with interference with a dead body. Khun Khun has been described as an extended family member.

The four additional suspects are also expected to appear in court with Deo on Nov. 13.

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August 2017.

The 19-year-old was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months before her death.

In June, homicide investigators suggested even more people could be arrested and charged in connection to Dhesi’s murder.

“There are still people involved,” said Cpl. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “We are still pursuing the investigation, and it is not over yet.”