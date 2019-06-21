2 more men arrested and charged in connection to Kiran Dhesi’s murder

Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi.

The arrests, which were announced Friday by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), bring the total number of people charged in connection to the crime to five.

Court records show Gurvinder Singh Deo, 25, and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun, 22, have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body.

Harjot Singh Deo was charged with second-degree murder in May for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend Dhesi. On Friday, he joined Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun in getting charged with interference of a dead body.

The accessory charge had previously been laid in May against 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo and 23-year-old Inderdeep Kaur Deo, who are Harjot Deo’s mother and sister, respectively.

It’s not known if or how Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are related to Harjot Deo or the other family members.

IHIT said more information would be released about the two new arrests Saturday morning.

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August 2017.

The 19-year-old was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months before her death.

IHIT said in May that Harjot Deo and Dhesi were “involved in a romantic relationship.”

Harjot Deo was in court Friday along with his mother and sister. All three are due back on July 3.