Mother of accused also charged in connection with murder of Kiran Dhesi

A second person has been charged in connection with the 2017 killing of Kiran Dhesi.

According to court documents, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Earlier this month, her son Harjot Singh Deo was charged with second-degree murder.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that, at the time, Deo and Dhesi were “involved in a romantic relationship.”

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August 2017.

Police conducted a week-long search at a Surrey home after her body was found but never confirmed whether the two were linked.

Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months earlier.

Back in December, IHIT released video of two vehicles of interest: a dark grey Audi Q7 and a dark grey Dodge Ram.

Manjit Kaur Deo is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

