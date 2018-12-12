IHIT to update Kiran Dhesi murder investigation on Wednesday

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will provide an update in the Kiran Dhesi murder case on Wednesday morning.
Dhesi’s family is expected to make an appeal to the public as no arrests or charges have been made.
The 19-year-old’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street on Aug. 2, 2017.
At the time, IHIT said Dhesi was murdered in a different location.
Hours after Dhesi’s body was found, police descended on a Surrey house where they conducted a weeklong search. Police did not confirm whether the search and Dhesi’s death were linked.
Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and had received a kidney transplant just a few months earlier.
“The family is going through very deep pain, still, because when that day [came, Wednesday], everybody was very sad,” Kulwant Dhesi, Kiran’s uncle, said in August on the one-year anniversary of her death.
Kulwant described the 19-year-old as a bright light, whose presence is missed every day.
“[She played a] leading role in the family. They’re missing so many things,” he said. “She was a very nice girl. We’re missing our Kiran.”
— With files from Simon Little
