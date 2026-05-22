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Crime

Midnight shooting on Highway 401 leaves one person with minor injuries: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after reports of gunfire on Highway 401 in Mississauga left one person injured by shattered glass debris. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after reports of gunfire on Highway 401 in Mississauga left one person injured by shattered glass debris. Chris Young/ CP
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Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting on Highway 401 that left one person injured on Friday.

Police say they received reports of possible gunfire on the highway’s eastbound collector lanes near Mavis Road in Mississauga around 12:20 a.m.

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They say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution after being struck by debris from a broken window.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

They say the probe led by the OPP’s criminal investigation branch is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam videos to contact them.

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