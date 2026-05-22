Midnight shooting on Highway 401 leaves one person with minor injuries: police

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting on Highway 401 that left one person injured on Friday.
Police say they received reports of possible gunfire on the highway’s eastbound collector lanes near Mavis Road in Mississauga around 12:20 a.m.
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They say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution after being struck by debris from a broken window.
Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.
They say the probe led by the OPP’s criminal investigation branch is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam videos to contact them.
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