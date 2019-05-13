Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Kiran Dhesi murder case

Homicide investigators will have an update in the Kiran Dhesi murder case on Monday morning.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce “significant developments” in the case.
Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 in Surrey Street in August 2017.
Police conducted a week-long search at a Surrey home after her body was found but never confirmed whether the two were linked.
Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and had received a kidney transplant just a few months earlier.
Back in December, IHIT released video of two vehicles of interest: a dark grey Audi Q7 and a dark grey Dodge Ram.
