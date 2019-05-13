Crime
May 13, 2019 12:54 pm
Updated: May 13, 2019 12:58 pm

Police to announce ‘significant developments’ in Kiran Dhesi murder case

By Online News Producer  Global News

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was found in a burned car in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

IHIT handout
A A

Homicide investigators will have an update in the Kiran Dhesi murder case on Monday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce “significant developments” in the case.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Kiran Dhesi murder case

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 in Surrey Street in August 2017.

Police conducted a week-long search at a Surrey home after her body was found but never confirmed whether the two were linked.

Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and had received a kidney transplant just a few months earlier.

READ MORE: Kiran Dhesi killing: 1 year on, family mourns, still no charges

Back in December, IHIT released video of two vehicles of interest: a dark grey Audi Q7 and a dark grey Dodge Ram.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kiran Dhesi
Kiran Dhesi latest
Kiran Dhesi murder case update

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.