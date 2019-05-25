Third person charged in connection to 2017 murder of Kiran Dhesi

A third person has been charged in connection to the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi in 2017.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 24, is the second person to be charged with accessory to murder after the fact, after 53-year-old Manjit Kaur Deo was hit with the same charge on Tuesday.

Manjit Deo is the mother of Harjot Singh Deo, who was charged with second-degree murder earlier this month.

WATCH: (Aired May 21) Mother of accused in Kiran Dhesi murder case also charged

It’s not yet clear what relation Inderdeep Deo has to the other two accused, if any. Her charge was approved on Saturday.

At Tuesday’s announcement of the charges against Manjit Deo, Cpl. Frank Jang with the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) suggested more charges could be coming, and that they already knew who those people are.

READ MORE: Mother of accused also charged in connection with murder of Kiran Dhesi

“There are people out there,” Jang said. “I’m not going to get into specifics of who they are or call them out right now.

“But those people know who they are, and they know they have crucial information. Do the right thing and come forward today.”

Accessory after the fact carries a maximum life sentence if convicted.

WATCH: (Aired May 13) Boyfriend charged in murder of 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi

Legal experts say the charge is typically only given to people in “very close relationships” with the main suspect.

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August 2017.

Police conducted a week-long search at a Surrey home after her body was found, but never confirmed whether the two were linked.

READ MORE: Boyfriend charged in murder of Kiran Dhesi

Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months earlier.

IHIT said that, at the time, Harjot Deo and Dhesi were “involved in a romantic relationship.”

Inderdeep Deo is due to appear in court on May 30, while Manjit Deo’s next court appearance is set for June 6.

Harjot Deo is set to appear in court on Monday.