Sleeping man, 69, kidnapped in Manitoba camper theft mayhem

A man sleeping in a camper in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone went for an unexpected ride early Saturday morning.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said two men were travelling through the area when they stopped for the night on PR 227, off Highway 16.

While one man was asleep in the truck and the other in the camper, three people opened the door around 4:30 a.m. and forced the man out of the truck, assaulting him and threatening him with a gun.

They then took off with the truck and camper — with the other victim still inside — running over the first victim as they fled.

Police said they were able to track down the truck and camper a short time later, near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 50.

The victim, a 69-year-old man from India, was safe inside the camper.

The other victim, 33, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing, with one suspect having a large build and a dark-coloured mask on his face

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

