Crime

2 Regina men charged following recent break and enter incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 3:04 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a break and enter on Saturday. File/Getty

Two Regina men are charged after a break and enter incident that occurred on Saturday at a building on the 1800 block of Smith Street.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a break and enter in progress incident on Saturday at approximately 1:05 a.m., where two men were breaking in and had set off a security alarm.

“Police arrived and located the males a short distance away, and they were taken into custody without incident,” police stated in a release. “Stolen items were returned, and the males were charged.”

Police charged 50-year-old Conrad Anthony Grey and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Scott with break and enter with intent.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday, Nov. 3.

