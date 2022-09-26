2 Regina men charged following recent break and enter incident

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men are charged after a break and enter incident that occurred on Saturday at a building on the 1800 block of Smith Street.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a break and enter in progress incident on Saturday at approximately 1:05 a.m., where two men were breaking in and had set off a security alarm.

“Police arrived and located the males a short distance away, and they were taken into custody without incident,” police stated in a release. “Stolen items were returned, and the males were charged.”

Read more: Thousands of grams of drugs seized from vehicle on Hwy 11 in Regina

Story continues below advertisement

Police charged 50-year-old Conrad Anthony Grey and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Scott with break and enter with intent.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday, Nov. 3.

0:28 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown