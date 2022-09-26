2 Regina men charged following recent break and enter incident

Two Regina men are charged after a break and enter incident that occurred on Saturday at a building on the 1800 block of Smith Street.
Read more: Multiple weapons and explosives seized after police arrest wanted Regina man
The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers were dispatched to a break and enter in progress incident on Saturday at approximately 1:05 a.m., where two men were breaking in and had set off a security alarm.
“Police arrived and located the males a short distance away, and they were taken into custody without incident,” police stated in a release. “Stolen items were returned, and the males were charged.”
Police charged 50-year-old Conrad Anthony Grey and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Scott with break and enter with intent.
Both are scheduled to make their first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Comments