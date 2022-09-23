Multiple weapons and explosives seized after police arrest wanted Regina man

A 33-year-old Regina man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested by police on Wednesday, and officers found a number of weapons in the stolen vehicle he was driving.
Several firearms, a machete, and an improvised incendiary device were seized, according to police.
Police said Chad Tyson Keewatin is charged with:
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized
- possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle
- unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order [CC 145 (5) (A)]
- three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
- unlawful possession of explosives
- possession of scheduled substance (methamphetamines).
Officers said a search warrant was executed on the 1200 block of McTavish Street, where more evidence related to the charges was seized.
Keewatin made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
