Multiple weapons and explosives seized after police arrest wanted Regina man

A 33-year-old Regina man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested by police on Wednesday, and officers found a number of weapons in the stolen vehicle he was driving.

Several firearms, a machete, and an improvised incendiary device were seized, according to police.

Police said Chad Tyson Keewatin is charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized

possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

failure to comply with conditions of a release order [CC 145 (5) (A)]

three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

unlawful possession of explosives

possession of scheduled substance (methamphetamines).

Officers said a search warrant was executed on the 1200 block of McTavish Street, where more evidence related to the charges was seized.

Keewatin made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.