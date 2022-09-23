Menu

Crime

Multiple weapons and explosives seized after police arrest wanted Regina man

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 4:49 pm
Regina Police badge
Multiple weapons were found after the arrest of a wanted Regina man. File / Global News

A 33-year-old Regina man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was arrested by police on Wednesday, and officers found a number of weapons in the stolen vehicle he was driving.

Several firearms, a machete, and an improvised incendiary device were seized, according to police.

Police said Chad Tyson Keewatin is charged with:

  • two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized
  • possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • failure to comply with conditions of a release order [CC 145 (5) (A)]
  • three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
  • unlawful possession of explosives
  • possession of scheduled substance (methamphetamines).

Officers said a search warrant was executed on the 1200 block of McTavish Street, where more evidence related to the charges was seized.

Keewatin made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

