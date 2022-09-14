Saskatoon police say air support helped in several arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said they made several arrests this week thanks to the air support unit (ASU).

Officers said they tried to make a traffic stop Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. near Alberta Avenue and 33rd Street, but the vehicle fled.

The ASU found the vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Avenue C North, and saw the driver running on foot. The canine unit tracked the man and arrested him.

A 21-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; carrying a concealed weapon; dangerous driving; evading police; and breach of conditions.

Police said they also tried to make a traffic stop on Monday night near Bedford Road and Avenue J North, and that vehicle also fled from officers.

The ASU tracked the vehicle leaving the city, and saw a shotgun being thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle ran out of fuel and pulled into a farmyard at Township Road 784 and Range Road 3091, where four suspects were arrested.

Officers found the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

A 36-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving; evading police; possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of a firearm while prohibited; and breach of conditions.

A 32-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman face charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, with the 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman also charged with breach of conditions.