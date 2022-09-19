Thousands of grams of drugs seized from vehicle on Hwy 11 in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

At least 4,000 grams of meth, and thousands of grams of other drugs were seized in a Regina Police Service drug unit investigation on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were investigating illegal drug trafficking in the city and surrounding area, and completed the stop of a vehicle on Highway 11, which resulted in the arrest of one man.

Officers said they found over 4,000 grams of methamphetamine, more than 1,050 grams of fentanyl, and some 1,500 grams of cocaine.

The drug unit said 47-year-old Christopher James Karpiak of Lacombe, Alta., was arrested, and is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl; possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Karpiak made his first provincial court appearance on Thursday.