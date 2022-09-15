Three people arrested in Saskatoon drug bust facing at least 40 charges

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 400 grams of crystal meth, along with other drugs, weapons, and cash were seized by the Saskatoon crime reduction team on Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating the drug trafficking activities of a 37-year-old Saskatoon man which resulted in his arrest, as well as the arrest of a 32-year-old Saskatoon man, and a 31-year-old Martensville woman in a parking lot in the 4400 block of 11 Street West.

The Saskatoon Police Service seized the following:

.22 calibre sawed-off rifle; loaded

Multiple rounds of ammunition

1x brass knuckles

1x expanding baton

2x bladed weapons

3x bear spray

4x mobile phones

$4,455 in cash

397.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine

14.3 grams of crack cocaine

56.7 grams of cocaine powder

0.6 grams of fentanyl

11.5x cocaine pills

23x unknown pills; sent for analysis

Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

Officers said the three people are facing more than 40 drug trafficking- and weapons-related charges.

