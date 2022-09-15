Three people arrested in Saskatoon drug bust facing at least 40 charges

Almost 400 grams of crystal meth, along with other drugs, weapons, and cash were seized by the Saskatoon crime reduction team on Wednesday.
Police said they were investigating the drug trafficking activities of a 37-year-old Saskatoon man which resulted in his arrest, as well as the arrest of a 32-year-old Saskatoon man, and a 31-year-old Martensville woman in a parking lot in the 4400 block of 11 Street West.
Read more: Calgary police charge 3 in CTrain drug-trafficking operation
Read More
The Saskatoon Police Service seized the following:
Trending Stories
- .22 calibre sawed-off rifle; loaded
- Multiple rounds of ammunition
- 1x brass knuckles
- 1x expanding baton
- 2x bladed weapons
- 3x bear spray
- 4x mobile phones
- $4,455 in cash
- 397.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 14.3 grams of crack cocaine
- 56.7 grams of cocaine powder
- 0.6 grams of fentanyl
- 11.5x cocaine pills
- 23x unknown pills; sent for analysis
- Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
Officers said the three people are facing more than 40 drug trafficking- and weapons-related charges.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments