Toronto police identify 17-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Toronto resident Zaybion Lawrence died after a shooting in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area of Scarborough.

Officers responded to the scene at around 3:43 p.m. and found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took him to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toronto police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is now investigating.

Lawrence’s death marks Toronto’s 52nd homicide of 2022.

Advertisement