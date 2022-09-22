Menu

Crime

Toronto police identify 17-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 12:09 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has died following a shooting that happened on Gilder Drive in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon. Brittany Rosen reports.

Toronto police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Toronto resident Zaybion Lawrence died after a shooting in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area of Scarborough.

Officers responded to the scene at around 3:43 p.m. and found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Teen dies after daylight Scarborough shooting: police

Paramedics took him to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Toronto police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is now investigating.

Lawrence’s death marks Toronto’s 52nd homicide of 2022.

