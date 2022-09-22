Toronto police identify 17-year-old boy killed in daylight shooting

Toronto police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Toronto resident Zaybion Lawrence died after a shooting in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area of Scarborough.
Officers responded to the scene at around 3:43 p.m. and found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics took him to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Toronto police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is now investigating.
Lawrence’s death marks Toronto’s 52nd homicide of 2022.
