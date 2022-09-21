Man critically injured in daylight Scarborough shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Schools in Scarborough have been placed into a hold and secure after a man was shot on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting in or near a building at 3:43 p.m. in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were treating a man with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Jean Vanier Catholic School and Grand Ravine Junior were placed in a hold and secure, according to police.

Police officers are in the area gathering evidence.

SHOOTING:

Gilder Dr + Eglinton Av E

– Emergency run has begun

– Please make way for emergency vehicles

– Schools in area under Hold n Secure

– Jean Vanier Catholic & Grand Ravine Junior PS

– Officers in the area investigating/gathering evidence

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2022

