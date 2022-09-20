Toronto police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting, carjacking

The man wanted in relation to a May shooting in Toronto has been arrested, police say.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 8:34 p.m. on May 9 for reports of gunshots heard.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering “with a gunshot wound (whose) injuries appear life-threatening,” Toronto police said.
Paramedics also assessed the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said a vehicle was also allegedly carjacked by the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting.
Then, in June, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Nashon Marshall and asked the public for help identifying him.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, investigators said he had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder as well as robbery with a firearm.
“He has also been charged with outstanding warrants from prior investigations,” Toronto police said.
— with reports from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues
