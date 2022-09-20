Menu

Crime

Toronto police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting, carjacking

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 9:52 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The man wanted in relation to a May shooting in Toronto has been arrested, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 8:34 p.m. on May 9 for reports of gunshots heard.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering “with a gunshot wound (whose) injuries appear life-threatening,” Toronto police said.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Toronto, police looking for vehicle allegedly carjacked by suspect

Paramedics also assessed the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said a vehicle was also allegedly carjacked by the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting.

Then, in June, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Nashon Marshall and asked the public for help identifying him.

Read more: Police seek to locate man wanted in connection with Toronto homicide

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, investigators said he had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder as well as robbery with a firearm.

“He has also been charged with outstanding warrants from prior investigations,” Toronto police said.

— with reports from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

