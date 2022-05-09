Man left with life-threatening injuries after Toronto shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting on Monday evening left one man with life-threatening injuries.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around Jane Street and Black Creek Trail near Smythe Park. Police said there were reports of gunshots heard.
The call came around 8:34 p.m., police said.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering “with a gunshot wound (whose) injuries appear life-threatening,” Toronto police said.
Paramedics were also in attendance to assess the victim’s condition. They told Global News the victim had “life-threatening injuries.”
Police said the investigation was ongoing and appealed to anyone with information to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
