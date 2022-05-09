Menu

Comments

Crime

Man left with life-threatening injuries after Toronto shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 9:49 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting on Monday evening left one man with life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to a call around Jane Street and Black Creek Trail near Smythe Park. Police said there were reports of gunshots heard.

The call came around 8:34 p.m., police said.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering “with a gunshot wound (whose) injuries appear life-threatening,” Toronto police said.

Paramedics were also in attendance to assess the victim’s condition. They told Global News the victim had “life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the investigation was ongoing and appealed to anyone with information to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

