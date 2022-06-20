Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek to locate man wanted in connection with Toronto homicide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 6:21 pm
Police are searching for 28-year-old Nashon Marshall.
Police are searching for 28-year-old Nashon Marshall. Toronto Police / Handout

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 9, at around 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

On May 20, officers identified the deceased as 32-year-old Calvin Andre Scott of Toronto.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Nashon Marshall.

Officers said he is wanted on a warrant for second degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Police said he is six-feet-tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

He has a tattoo on his chest that says “family first,” one on his right, upper forearm that says “2750” with bricks in the background.

Marshall also has a tattoo on his right inner wrist of stacks of cash, on his right inner forearm that reads “money makes the world go around” over a globe, and has the word “pain” tattooed on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

