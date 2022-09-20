Menu

Crime

Teen faces weapons charges after stabbing at park in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 10:26 am
Police then tracked the other teen down, before he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken into custody after a stabbing at a park in Cambridge on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched after a disturbance call at Churchill Park at 200 Christopher Dr. shortly before 7 p.m, police said.

They say officers found a teen suffering from a stab wound. The boy was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, two teens had been fighting at the park when one of them was stabbed.

Police say they tracked the other teen down. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

