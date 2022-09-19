Charges laid after collision takes down traffic lights in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say charges have been laid in connection with a collision which occurred in Cambridge early Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Main and Dundas streets at around 3:20 a.m. after a collision had been reported, according to police.

They say that a car lost control and hit a hydro police, which caused traffic lights and wires to fall to the ground, blocking the intersection.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews from Energy+ worked to repair the damage.

They say that a 23-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with dangerous operation, impaired operation and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.