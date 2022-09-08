Elderly pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries from Cambridge crash

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an elderly pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a vehicle collided with the woman near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road at around 6:30 p.m.

They say the pedestrian, a 76-year-old woman from Cambridge, was taken by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police say the officers’ investigation closed Franklin Boulevard between Avenue Road and Robson Avenue for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation with police asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.