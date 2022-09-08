Menu

Crime

Elderly pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries from Cambridge crash

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 10:25 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an elderly pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a vehicle collided with the woman near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road at around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Cambridge man facing charges after car driven at officer in Galt

They say the pedestrian, a 76-year-old woman from Cambridge, was taken by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police say the officers’ investigation closed Franklin Boulevard between Avenue Road and Robson Avenue for several hours.

Read more: February Fridays at 5 p.m. most common timing for collisions in Waterloo Region in 2020

The incident remains under investigation with police asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

