Surrey police investigating shooting on residential street near Scott Road

A residential street in Surrey is the scene of an early morning shooting as officers are investigating a home that is riddled with bullet holes.
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a house and the surrounding property in the 12300 block of 68 Ave on Sunday.
A number of neighbours told Global News they heard what sounded like a large burst of gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dozens of police markers can be seen marking evidence around the home.
“Responding officers attended and found shots fired into a residence and confirmed there were no injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies, a Surrey RCMP watch commander.
“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages.”
