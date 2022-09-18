Surrey police investigating shooting on residential street near Scott Road

Send this page to someone via email

A residential street in Surrey is the scene of an early morning shooting as officers are investigating a home that is riddled with bullet holes.

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a house and the surrounding property in the 12300 block of 68 Ave on Sunday.

View image in full screen Apparent bullet holes were seen on the side of a home in Surrey, Sunday morning. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

A number of neighbours told Global News they heard what sounded like a large burst of gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dozens of police markers can be seen marking evidence around the home.

“Responding officers attended and found shots fired into a residence and confirmed there were no injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies, a Surrey RCMP watch commander.

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages.”

View image in full screen Evidence markers were seen on the property in Surrey. Global News