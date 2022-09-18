Menu

Crime

One dead, one in custody following early morning crash in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 12:50 pm
Police investigators are on scene at 108 Avenue in Surrey for a fatal crash. View image in full screen
Police investigators are on scene at 108 Avenue in Surrey for a fatal crash. Global News

A woman died early Sunday morning in Surrey following a serious vehicle crash on 108 Avenue between 133 Street and University Drive, police say.

“On September 18th, 2022 at about 1:05 am, Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a traffic incident in which a female was struck,” said Staff Sgt. R Monsef, in a release.

“The female victim did not survive her injuries.”

Read more: Raid of Surrey, B.C. convenience store turns up large stash of drugs and cash

Police said a driver is in custody and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team with the investigation.

The section of 108 Avenue will be shut down for an “undetermined amount of time” as officers continue their investigation.

Read more: 13-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Surrey, B.C. park

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Anyone with possible information or camera footage from the area is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for further comment.

Click to play video: 'BC RCMP release suspect image and video from Sea to Sky Gondola investigation' BC RCMP release suspect image and video from Sea to Sky Gondola investigation
