One dead, one in custody following early morning crash in Surrey, B.C.

A woman died early Sunday morning in Surrey following a serious vehicle crash on 108 Avenue between 133 Street and University Drive, police say.

“On September 18th, 2022 at about 1:05 am, Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a traffic incident in which a female was struck,” said Staff Sgt. R Monsef, in a release.

“The female victim did not survive her injuries.”

Police said a driver is in custody and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team with the investigation.

The section of 108 Avenue will be shut down for an “undetermined amount of time” as officers continue their investigation.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Anyone with possible information or camera footage from the area is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for further comment.