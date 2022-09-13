Menu

Traffic

Logging truck submerged in Penticton, B.C. after crashing through guardrail

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 3:36 pm
According to police, the overnight incident happened around 1:30 a.m., and there were no injuries. View image in full screen
According to police, the overnight incident happened around 1:30 a.m., and there were no injuries. Global News

A logging truck was submerged in Penticton Channel after crashing through a guardrail along the Channel Parkway in Penticton, B.C.

RCMP say the overnight incident caused significant damage to the guardrail at the parkway’s end, and repairs are underway.

Read more: Vehicle, hunting knives, chainsaw stolen from Penticton, B.C. home as family slept

According to police, the single-vehicle incident happened around 1:30 a.m., and there were no injuries. They also said alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

“We want to alert drivers, cyclists and pedestrians that the guardrail has been seriously damaged on the south side of the bridge,” said Const. Dayne Lyons.

“The traffic lights have also been damaged, and are flashing red as a result. Please follow four-way stop rules at this intersection.”

The RCMP say the submerged truck remains in the channel while the province conducts transportation and environmental investigations.

“The intersection will see various levels of disruption throughout the day as bridge and traffic lights are repaired, and as the logging truck is investigated and removed,” said Lyons.

“Please follow the directions of flaggers and pay extra care when travelling through the intersection.”

