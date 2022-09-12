Vehicle, hunting knives, chainsaw stolen from Penticton, B.C. home as family slept

Send this page to someone via email

It was a scary start for a family in Penticton, B.C., who woke up to find thieves in their home Sunday morning.

Penticton resident Nikki Evans said thieves broke into her parents’ home along Fairford Drive and stole their vehicle, a cellphone and hunting gear — which included knives, a chainsaw and other items.

The family thinks the burglars entered through the downstairs suite, where Evan’s sister lives, and then made their way upstairs to the main house.

“They came around the back of the house, opened the door and turned on every light, maybe even checked (my sister’s) room — she thinks (they) opened the door but she didn’t hear them,” said Evans.

According to Evans, her parents and sister were asleep at the time, but Evans’ sister awoke when she heard them closing the door that separates her suite from the laundry room.

“She realized that someone was there, panicked and then realized she had left her hunting gear on the table, and knew her knives were in there for hunting. (She) instantly thought someone could be hurting mom and dad and she went upstairs,” said Evans.

“Everybody was OK, thank goodness, and when they went outside there was no one there.”

The family believes the thieves were scared off mid-break-in, as a number of items stolen from the house were piled up on the driveway.

The break-in happened around 4 a.m. and Evans got a panicked phone call shortly after.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s scary. We live a couple of blocks away in a townhouse — it’s just horrifying. You don’t feel safe in your own home,” she added.

Everyone who was in the home at the time of the break-in was uninjured but Evans’ dad, Daryl Tarr, said they are all shaken up.

“It takes a while for it to sink in,” said Tarr. “All of a sudden you start to think, oh my god, they were in my house. What would have happened if we would’ve come out if they were there?”

Evans posted the missing vehicle on Facebook and just a few hours later, the car was located about one block away with no outside damage.

“Social media saved the day here,” said Evans.

“Someone I know ended up messaging me at about quarter to 3 p.m. and said, ‘I just got home from being out of town for the day and your parents’ car (is) sitting outside my house.’”

However, a stolen phone, credit cards, the car keys, a chainsaw and hunting gear have not been recovered.

“Our credit cards and phone are cancelled. We had to get our locks changed right away too, and when the guy came he said this probably isn’t going to make you feel better, but you’re not the only one today,” said Tarr.

After this incident, Evans wants to remind residents to be vigilant.

“A warning to people to make sure that everything is locked. It’s very clear that these people are checking windows and doors every single night,” said Evans.

“Three weeks ago, a friend of mine lives on the other side of town and someone cut their screen out of their window and broke into their house and did the same thing.”

Global News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for more information about the break-in.

