13-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Surrey, B.C. park

Mounties say a 13-year-old has been injured in a stabbing attack in Surrey, B.C.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing in a park in the 6400-block of 123 Street on Thursday and found the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to be discharged Friday, police say in a Friday news release.

Along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, police conducted a ground search and found a knife, but say the suspects have not been located.

They have yet to determine if the knife is the weapon involved in the stabbing. Their initial investigation suggests the group was playing basketball and lighting off fireworks in the park when a confrontation began, the statement adds.

Police say they are working to identify two suspects, believed to be between 15 and 17 years old, who left the area before police arrived. One wore a black hoodie, the other wore a grey hoodie, and both wore COVID-19 face masks.

They say one may have sustained superficial injures during the altercation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

– with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey