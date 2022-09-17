Menu

Crime

Raid of Surrey, B.C. convenience store turns up large stash of drugs and cash

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 7:21 pm
Surrey RCMP seized large amounts of illicit drugs and cash from a business. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP seized large amounts of illicit drugs and cash from a business. Surrey RCMP

Large amounts of drugs and around $150,000 was seized by Surrey RCMP investigators in a search at a convenience store.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Aug. 30, 2022, at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway in Surrey.

“The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation focused on criminal activity due to numerous complaints of drug trafficking and violent incidents, linked to the illicit drug trade in the area surrounding the store,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“(An) investigation led police to believe that the business was being used to facilitate drug trafficking in the area.”

Police seized 203 grams of fentanyl, 38 grams of meth, 17 grams of cocaine, 300 hydromorphone pills, 278 grams of cannabis and $150,000.

Some of the drugs seized by police at a business in Surrey.
Some of the drugs seized by police at a business in Surrey. RCMP

Surrey RCMP said investigators “will be recommending charges against at least four (people) for trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking an illicit substance.”

“The fentanyl alone represents over 2,000 potentially fatal doses taken off our streets,” Sangha said. “We will be keeping a close eye on this location, which has been a hot spot for drug dealing and violence.”

Click to play video: '35-year-old man left with serious injuries in Surrey shooting' 35-year-old man left with serious injuries in Surrey shooting
