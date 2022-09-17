Raid of Surrey, B.C. convenience store turns up large stash of drugs and cash

Send this page to someone via email

Large amounts of drugs and around $150,000 was seized by Surrey RCMP investigators in a search at a convenience store.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Aug. 30, 2022, at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway in Surrey.

“The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation focused on criminal activity due to numerous complaints of drug trafficking and violent incidents, linked to the illicit drug trade in the area surrounding the store,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“(An) investigation led police to believe that the business was being used to facilitate drug trafficking in the area.”

Police seized 203 grams of fentanyl, 38 grams of meth, 17 grams of cocaine, 300 hydromorphone pills, 278 grams of cannabis and $150,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the drugs seized by police at a business in Surrey. RCMP

Surrey RCMP said investigators “will be recommending charges against at least four (people) for trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking an illicit substance.”

“The fentanyl alone represents over 2,000 potentially fatal doses taken off our streets,” Sangha said. “We will be keeping a close eye on this location, which has been a hot spot for drug dealing and violence.”

Advertisement