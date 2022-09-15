Man found with gunshot wound in Cloverdale neighbourhood, Surrey RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence was seen in a Cloverdale, B.C., neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

More than 35 police vehicles were seen, including canine units, in the 5800 block of Angus Place.

Surrey RCMP say officers are investigating the area after a 35-year-old man was found with an apparent gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a 911 call indicating a man was injured in the 5800 block of Angus Place,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“The victim was provided life saving measures, and was transported to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening.”

B.C. RCMP’s Integrated Forensic Identification Team is conducting an investigation regarding the incident.

More than a dozen nearby residents were out on the street inspecting what was transpiring.

“I have no idea what happened, but this is concerning,” a nearby resident said.

Police are looking for any video from the area, whether that be dashcam or CCTV footage, to further their investigation.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.