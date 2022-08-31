Newton assault leaves man dead: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An assault in Surrey has left one man dead, RCMP said Wednesday.

Mounties were called to 61 Avenue near 141 Street shortly before 2 p.m. to reports of “an altercation between two men.”

Officers arrived to find one man in medical distress. Despite first aid attempts, he died at the scene.

Police said they have arrested a suspect.

Surrey RCMP said the area would be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time,” and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had been called to take conduct of the file.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

0:33 Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed