Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Newton assault leaves man dead: Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 8:54 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after an assault that left one man dead. Clayton Little / Global News

An assault in Surrey has left one man dead, RCMP said Wednesday.

Mounties were called to 61 Avenue near 141 Street shortly before 2 p.m. to reports of “an altercation between two men.”

Read more: Victim identified in latest Surrey, B.C. homicide

Read More

Officers arrived to find one man in medical distress. Despite first aid attempts, he died at the scene.

Police said they have arrested a suspect.

Trending Stories

Surrey RCMP said the area would be cordoned off for “a significant amount of time,” and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had been called to take conduct of the file.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed' Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed
Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagAssault tagSurrey RCMP tagIHIT tagSurrey homicide tagfatal assault tagSurrey death tagFatal Fight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers