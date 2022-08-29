Victim identified in latest Surrey, B.C. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of the latest homicide in Surrey, B.C., has now been identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Troy Michael Regnier, 37, was shot outside a home in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Surrey RCMP officers first attended the scene and found Regnier suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

IHIT said three suspects at the scene were arrested and all three are believed to be known to Reigner.

No charges have been laid at this time.

“We’re urging anyone who knew Mr. Regnier to come forward and speak with police,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release.

“Investigators continue to work to determine the motive. This is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue, Surrey between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. with dash cameras, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

Homicide investigators were also called to a home in Surrey last week after 47-year-old Frank James was found dead.

Despite emergency first aid, he died at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with that case.