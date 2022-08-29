Menu

Crime

Victim identified in latest Surrey, B.C. homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 3:42 pm
Troy Regnier View image in full screen
Troy Regnier has been identified as the latest victim of a homicide in South Surrey. IHIT

The victim of the latest homicide in Surrey, B.C., has now been identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Troy Michael Regnier, 37, was shot outside a home in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Surrey RCMP officers first attended the scene and found Regnier suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

IHIT said three suspects at the scene were arrested and all three are believed to be known to Reigner.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed' Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed
Homicide investigators deployed to Surrey after man killed

Read more: One dead following South Surrey residential street shooting

“We’re urging anyone who knew Mr. Regnier to come forward and speak with police,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release.

“Investigators continue to work to determine the motive. This is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue, Surrey between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. with dash cameras, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired report in Newton' Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired report in Newton
Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired report in Newton – Aug 22, 2022

Homicide investigators were also called to a home in Surrey last week after 47-year-old Frank James was found dead.

Surrey RCMP was initially called to reports of a man in distress on 76 Avenue near 188 Street around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 and arrived to find James with critical injuries.

Despite emergency first aid, he died at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with that case.

