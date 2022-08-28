South Surrey residential street shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that has left one man with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, in the 16000 block of 19 Ave, a residential street.

View image in full screen Investigators were seen outside of a home on 19 Ave. in Surrey. Global News

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies, a Surrey RCMP Watch Commander.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other.”

Investigators have shut down 19 Ave. to all vehicle traffic between 166 and 167 streets and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police are also looking for possible dash cam or CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

