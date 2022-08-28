Menu

Crime

South Surrey residential street shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 12:59 pm
Police have closed down a section of 19 Ave. in Surrey for a shooting investigation.
Police have closed down a section of 19 Ave. in Surrey for a shooting investigation. Global News

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that has left one man with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, in the 16000 block of 19 Ave, a residential street.

Investigators were seen outside of a home on 19 Ave. in Surrey.
Investigators were seen outside of a home on 19 Ave. in Surrey. Global News

Read more: Suspect sketch released in Surrey shooting that killed man, injured cab driver

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies, a Surrey RCMP Watch Commander.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other.”

Investigators have shut down 19 Ave. to all vehicle traffic between 166 and 167 streets and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Read more: Torched vehicle linked to shooting at South Surrey home, RCMP say

Police are also looking for possible dash cam or CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: '33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge' 33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge
33-year-old man dead after shooting in Maple Ridge – Aug 12, 2022
