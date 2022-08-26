Suspect sketch released in Surrey shooting that killed man, injured cab driver

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have released a sketch of a suspect in a Surrey shooting that left a man dead and a taxi driver seriously injured.

David Chavez-Jara was shot dead while he was a passenger in a cab on the 108 Avenue near 148 Street around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 9.

The driver was also shot and rushed to hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Surrey on Aug. 9. Surrey RCMP

At the time, investigators said Chavez-Jara was known to police and had recently been convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The incident is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has other information about the attack is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.