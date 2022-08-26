Menu

Crime

Suspect sketch released in Surrey shooting that killed man, injured cab driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 4:13 pm
Another brazen fatal daylight shooting, this time in the Guildford area of Surrey, has people on edge. And now, the taxi industry is raising questions about public safety -- with one of its drivers caught in the crossfire. Jasmine Bala has more – Aug 10, 2022

Homicide investigators have released a sketch of a suspect in a Surrey shooting that left a man dead and a taxi driver seriously injured.

David Chavez-Jara was shot dead while he was a passenger in a cab on the 108 Avenue near 148 Street around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Read more: ‘Too close to home’: Man shot and killed in Surrey taxi was known to police

The driver was also shot and rushed to hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Surrey on Aug. 9. Surrey RCMP

At the time, investigators said Chavez-Jara was known to police and had recently been convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The incident is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has other information about the attack is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

