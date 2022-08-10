Menu

Crime

‘Too close to home’: Man shot and killed in Surrey taxi was known to police

By Amy Judd & Jasmine Bala Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 6:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions about public safety after taxi passenger killed in Surrey' Questions about public safety after taxi passenger killed in Surrey
Another brazen fatal daylight shooting, this time in the Guildford area of Surrey, has people on edge. And now, the taxi industry is raising questions about public safety -- with one of its drivers caught in the crossfire. Jasmine Bala has more.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of the latest shooting in Surrey where a taxi driver was also hit.

David Chavez-Jara, 30, of Surrey was shot and killed while a passenger in a taxi in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators said. He died at the scene.

The taxi driver, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Chavez-Jara was well known to police and was recently convicted of possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

“Investigators believe Mr. Chavez-Jara was the target of this senseless act,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release on Wednesday. “IHIT is committed to working with our law enforcement partners as well as partners in the community to find those responsible and hold them accountable before they can hurt others.”

Read more: Taxi passenger dead, driver seriously injured in daylight Surrey shooting

Resident Leah Sidora told Global News the busy shopping complex is where she does her grocery shopping and other tasks.

“(It’s) too close to home,” she said.

The condition of the taxi driver on Wednesday was not known. Police said they believe he was an innocent bystander.

“Safety is the responsibility of the government,” Mohan Singh Kang, president of the B.C. Taxi Association told Global News.

“We are there to follow the rules. We do what we are supposed to do: To carry a passenger from point A to point B in a safe and professional manner.”

Click to play video: 'Taxi passenger killed, driver sent to hospital in daylight Surrey shooting' Taxi passenger killed, driver sent to hospital in daylight Surrey shooting
Taxi passenger killed, driver sent to hospital in daylight Surrey shooting

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who were in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or who has any information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

