Taxi passenger dead, driver seriously injured in daylight Surrey shooting

One person has died and another has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Surrey, Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called out to a parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue.

Police said someone shot at a taxi around 2:20 p.m. killing the 20-year-old male passenger.

The driver of the taxi was the person taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while police work to gather evidence, RCMP said.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident with the 30-year-old deceased man being known to police,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release. “This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to the police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

