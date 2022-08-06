Police name victims in South Surrey triple shooting; 1 person now in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A brazen public shooting in South Surrey that left two men dead has been under investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team since the incident occurred on July 30.

Police are now naming the three victims but do not specify which victims have died.

“IHIT is identifying the victims as 26-year-old Harbir Khosa, 20-year old Robeen Soreni, and 19-year-old Jordan Krishna,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“Khosa and Krishna are both known to police and all three victims are from Surrey.”

Investigators hope the release of the victim’s names can advance the investigation.

The triple shooting “was confined to a parking lot and around a 2010 black BMW X5,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The black BMW X5 is linked to all three victims, according to police.

Police have also now given a description of the suspect they believe responsible for the triple shooting.

“Homicide investigators have determined that there was a single suspect shooter, who fled on foot away from the black BMW X5,” said Lee.

“The suspect was described as a man wearing a dark hooded sweater, beige pants and dark coloured baseball hat.”

The triple shooting is now believed to be a part of ongoing gang and drug activity, according to IHIT.

On Friday, Aug. 5, police executed a search warrant at a home near South Surrey Athletic Park, in connection to the shooting investigation, and one person was taken into custody.

No charges have been laid yet.

Anyone with potential information regarding the shooting, the victims, the black BMW X5 or the suspect is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Story continues below advertisement

0:59 RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

On July 30, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of gunshots in the South Surrey Athletic Park area.

When officers arrived, they found three men in medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the men died shortly after and the third victim was transported with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Global News has reached out to IHIT for further comment.

2:31 Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler – Jul 25, 2022