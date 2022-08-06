Menu

Crime

Police name victims in South Surrey triple shooting; 1 person now in custody

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Second man dies after Saturday triple shooting in South Surrey' Second man dies after Saturday triple shooting in South Surrey
Homicide investigators are releasing few details about a brazen triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park Saturday that left two men dead and one critically wounded. Kamil Karamali reports.

A brazen public shooting in South Surrey that left two men dead has been under investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team since the incident occurred on July 30.

Police are now naming the three victims but do not specify which victims have died.

“IHIT is identifying the victims as 26-year-old Harbir Khosa, 20-year old Robeen Soreni, and 19-year-old Jordan Krishna,” Sgt. David Lee said.

“Khosa and Krishna are both known to police and all three victims are from Surrey.”

Read more: Two dead, one in hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Investigators hope the release of the victim’s names can advance the investigation.

The triple shooting “was confined to a parking lot and around a 2010 black BMW X5,” police said.

The black BMW X5 is linked to all three victims, according to police.

Read more: Alleged gangsters named in public safety warning from B.C. police

Police have also now given a description of the suspect they believe responsible for the triple shooting.

“Homicide investigators have determined that there was a single suspect shooter, who fled on foot away from the black BMW X5,” said Lee.

“The suspect was described as a man wearing a dark hooded sweater, beige pants and dark coloured baseball hat.”

Read more: IHIT identifies pair of victims in brazen public shooting in Whistler, B.C.

The triple shooting is now believed to be a part of ongoing gang and drug activity, according to IHIT.

On Friday, Aug. 5, police executed a search warrant at a home near South Surrey Athletic Park, in connection to the shooting investigation, and one person was taken into custody.

No charges have been laid yet.

Anyone with potential information regarding the shooting, the victims, the black BMW X5 or the suspect is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station' RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station
RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

On July 30, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of gunshots in the South Surrey Athletic Park area.

When officers arrived, they found three men in medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two of the men died shortly after and the third victim was transported with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Global News has reached out to IHIT for further comment.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler' Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler
Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler – Jul 25, 2022
