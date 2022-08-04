Menu

Crime

Alleged gangsters named in public safety warning from B.C. police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 10:34 am
Police have named 11 alleged gangsters that operate within the province. View image in full screen
Police have named 11 alleged gangsters that operate within the province. CFSEU-BC

Police in B.C. are warning the public to avoid being around several men, who they say are linked to previous gang-related activities in the province.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement unit named 11 men who will likely be targeted by rival gang members, putting their family, friends, and bystanders at risk.

Read more: IHIT identifies pair of victims in brazen public shooting in Whistler, B.C.

“Public warning issued due to the significant threat to public posed by a number of individuals involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict and their ongoing nexus to violence,” CFSEU-BC said, in a social media post.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk.”

Police have also promised to seize their property including vehicles.

Read more: Two dead, one in hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

The following men have been named by CFSEU-BC:

  • Jagdeep Cheema: 30 years old
  • Gurpreet Dhaliwal: 35 years old
  • Sumdish Gill: 28 years old
  • Barinder Dhaliwal: 39 years old
  • Sukhdeep Pansal: 33 years old
  • Amarpreet Samra: 28 years old
  • Ravinder Samra: 35 years old
  • Andy St Pierre: 40 years old
  • Richard Joseph Whitlock: 40 years old
  • Shakiel Basra: 28 years old
  • Samroop Gill: 29 years old

The announcement comes amid another recent string of brazen, gang-involved killings in B.C. including in Whistler Village last month, where two men were shot dead outside the Sundial Hotel.

