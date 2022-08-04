Alleged gangsters named in public safety warning from B.C. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C. are warning the public to avoid being around several men, who they say are linked to previous gang-related activities in the province.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement unit named 11 men who will likely be targeted by rival gang members, putting their family, friends, and bystanders at risk.

A public safety warning has been issuing in partnership with @VancouverPD @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence #endganglife pic.twitter.com/Nt57E3SVmz — CFSEU-BC (@cfseubc) August 3, 2022

“Public warning issued due to the significant threat to public posed by a number of individuals involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict and their ongoing nexus to violence,” CFSEU-BC said, in a social media post.

“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk.”

Police have also promised to seize their property including vehicles.

The following men have been named by CFSEU-BC:

Jagdeep Cheema: 30 years old

Gurpreet Dhaliwal: 35 years old

Sumdish Gill: 28 years old

Barinder Dhaliwal: 39 years old

Sukhdeep Pansal: 33 years old

Amarpreet Samra: 28 years old

Ravinder Samra: 35 years old

Andy St Pierre: 40 years old

Richard Joseph Whitlock: 40 years old

Shakiel Basra: 28 years old

Samroop Gill: 29 years old

The announcement comes amid another recent string of brazen, gang-involved killings in B.C. including in Whistler Village last month, where two men were shot dead outside the Sundial Hotel.

