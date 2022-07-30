One dead, two sent to hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died after a shooting in the area of the South Surrey Athletic Park.

Two other victims have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Surrey RCMP.

“Around 2:45 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600 block of 20 Ave,” said Sgt. H. Shin.

“Police attended and located three male victims in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life saving measures, one of the injured men succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Police investigators said they believe the shooting is targeted and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Officials are looking for potential witnesses and dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

