Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead, two sent to hospital after triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 7:47 pm
Surrey RCMP said one man is dead after a triple shooting in the South Surrey Athletic Park area. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said one man is dead after a triple shooting in the South Surrey Athletic Park area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One man has died after a shooting in the area of the South Surrey Athletic Park.

Two other victims have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Surrey RCMP.

Read more: Murder charges laid in double-fatal gangland shooting in Whistler

“Around 2:45 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600 block of 20 Ave,” said Sgt. H. Shin.

“Police attended and located three male victims in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life saving measures, one of the injured men succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Suspect at large after two women shot and killed in Chilliwack, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Police investigators said they believe the shooting is targeted and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Officials are looking for potential witnesses and dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says' Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says
Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagIHIT tagBC RCMP tagSurrey shooting tagsouth surrey tagBc Shooting tagTriple Shooting tagOne Man Dead tagSouth Surrey Athletic Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers