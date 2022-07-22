‘Armed and dangerous’: B.C. double homicide suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

Police released the name of a suspect in their investigation into a double-homicide that happened in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, was named as a suspect by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) related to a shooting that left two women dead.

“(Shestalo) is still at large and considered armed and dangerous,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“IHIT is urging the public to use caution, not approach Shestalo and to contact 911 immediately.”

View image in full screen The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the suspect as 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo, and warn he is considered armed and dangerous. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team / Handout

Shestalo was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow-painted front end and may have a B.C. licence plate, MT981W.

View image in full screen Shestalo was last seen driving a 1990 Jeep YJ. IHIT

Officials said they believe Shestalo and the victims were known to each other and the shooting was targeted.

Police describe Shestalo as five feet nine inches, 176 pounds, and say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black hat with an orange rim.

On July 21, around 11 a.m., police responded to gunshot reports at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue.

Officers found one woman dead and a second woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She later died in hospital.

A third shooting victim, a man, was also at the scene. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for video taken between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the area of the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue.

Anyone with possible information about Shestalo or the shooting can contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

