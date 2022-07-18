Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder in double Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors have charged a B.C. man with second-degree murder and attempted murder in a deadly double shooting in Maple Ridge last week.

Cashmere Ali, 35, died in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds at a home near 226 Street on 119 Avenue Friday morning. Another man was also shot at the scene, but is expected to survive.

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Maple Ridge resident Justin Michael Wareing was arrested on Saturday, and had since been formally charged.

IHIT said he was known to police and “is believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area.”

The shooting investigation remains open, and police are still looking to speak with people who knew or interacted with Ali or Wareing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

