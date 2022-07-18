Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder in double Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge' RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
RCMP in Maple Ridge are investigating a double shooting Friday morning. A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.

Prosecutors have charged a B.C. man with second-degree murder and attempted murder in a deadly double shooting in Maple Ridge last week.

Cashmere Ali, 35, died in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds at a home near 226 Street on 119 Avenue Friday morning. Another man was also shot at the scene, but is expected to survive.

Read more: IHIT names Maple Ridge homicide victim in Friday’s double shooting

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Maple Ridge resident Justin Michael Wareing was arrested on Saturday, and had since been formally charged.

Trending Stories

IHIT said he was known to police and “is believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area.”

The shooting investigation remains open, and police are still looking to speak with people who knew or interacted with Ali or Wareing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
