IHIT names Maple Ridge homicide victim in Friday’s double shooting

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released the identity of Friday’s homicide victim from a double shooting in Maple Ridge.

Cashmere Ali, 35, has been named as the homicide victim for the shooting that took place at a home in the 22600 block of 119 Ave.

IHIT has named Cashmere Ali as the homicide victim in a Maple Ridge shooting that took place on Friday. IHIT

“We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT spokesperson.

“We are urging all associates of Ms. Ali to come forward and speak with police, as we work to develop a timeline of events.”

Ali was transported to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

One man was also transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is being asked to contact IHIT’s informational line at 1-877-551-4448.

