Crime

IHIT names Maple Ridge homicide victim in Friday’s double shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 7:33 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge' RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
RCMP in Maple Ridge are investigating a double shooting Friday morning. A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released the identity of Friday’s homicide victim from a double shooting in Maple Ridge.

Cashmere Ali, 35, has been named as the homicide victim for the shooting that took place at a home in the 22600 block of 119 Ave.

IHIT has named Cashmere Ali as the homicide victim in a Maple Ridge shooting that took place on Friday.
IHIT has named Cashmere Ali as the homicide victim in a Maple Ridge shooting that took place on Friday. IHIT

Read more: Police investigating fatal stabbing in Duncan, B.C.

“We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT spokesperson.

“We are urging all associates of Ms. Ali to come forward and speak with police, as we work to develop a timeline of events.”

Ali was transported to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

Read more: IHIT identifies Burnaby homicide victim in targeted killing

One man was also transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is being asked to contact IHIT’s informational line at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge' RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
