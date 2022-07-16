IHIT identifies Burnaby homicide victim in targeted killing

Homicide investigators have revealed the identity of the man found dead in Burnaby on Thursday morning.
The body of 31-year-old Christopher Irwin was discovered in a vacant lot near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street.
Officials have said the killing is believed to be targeted, and there are “no further known risks to the public at this time.”
“We are releasing Mr. Irwin’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of Mr. Irwin’s whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.
“Investigators continue to work tirelessly to collect evidence and speak with witnesses. We urge any associates of Mr. Irwin to please come forward.”
IHIT believes a torched vehicle found that same morning on Fader Street is connected to the homicide.
Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who travelled in the 3300 block of Norland Avenue between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Thursday morning and also the area of Fader and Braid streets between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Anyone with potential information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
