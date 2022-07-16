Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT identifies Burnaby homicide victim in targeted killing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 1:14 pm
Christopher Irwin, 30, has been named as the homicide victim in a Burnaby shooting on Thursday. View image in full screen
Christopher Irwin, 30, has been named as the homicide victim in a Burnaby shooting on Thursday. BC RCMP

Homicide investigators have revealed the identity of the man found dead in Burnaby on Thursday morning.

The body of 31-year-old Christopher Irwin was discovered in a vacant lot near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street.

Read more: Homicide investigators suspect foul play after body found in Burnaby, B.C.

Officials have said the killing is believed to be targeted, and there are “no further known risks to the public at this time.”

“We are releasing Mr. Irwin’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of Mr. Irwin’s whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby on Thursday after a man was found dead in a vacant lot. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby on Thursday after a man was found dead in a vacant lot. Global News

“Investigators continue to work tirelessly to collect evidence and speak with witnesses. We urge any associates of Mr. Irwin to please come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT believes a torched vehicle found that same morning on Fader Street is connected to the homicide.

Read more: One woman dead following double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who travelled in the 3300 block of Norland Avenue between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Thursday morning and also the area of Fader and Braid streets between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagHomicide tagBurnaby tagIHIT tagLower Mainland tagBC RCMP tagHomicide victim tagBurnaby homicide tagBC homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers