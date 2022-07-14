Homicide investigators suspect foul play after body found in Burnaby, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Burnaby, B.C., Thursday, after a body was discovered in a gravel lot.
Burnaby RCMP said emergency crews were called to the lot near a vacant building on Norland Avenue and Laurel Street around 9:45 a.m.
The victim, an adult man, had “injuries consistent with foul play,” Mounties said in a media release.
Investigators are still working to identify the man, but said early indications suggest his killing was targeted.
Anyone with video captured near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:45 a.m. Thursday, or who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
