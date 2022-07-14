Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators suspect foul play after body found in Burnaby, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 5:33 pm
Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby Thursday, after a man was found dead in a vacant lot. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby Thursday, after a man was found dead in a vacant lot. Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Burnaby, B.C., Thursday, after a body was discovered in a gravel lot.

Burnaby RCMP said emergency crews were called to the lot near a vacant building on Norland Avenue and Laurel Street around 9:45 a.m.

Read more: IHIT identifies victim from Surrey shooting at Days Inn Hotel

The victim, an adult man, had “injuries consistent with foul play,” Mounties said in a media release.

Investigators are still working to identify the man, but said early indications suggest his killing was targeted.

Trending Stories

Anyone with video captured near Norland Avenue and Laurel Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:45 a.m. Thursday, or who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting' One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting
One man dead in Port Coquitlam early morning shooting – Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagMurder tagIHIT tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagBurnaby crime tagBurnaby homicide tagBurnaby Body tagtargeted killing tagburnaby killing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers