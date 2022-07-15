Menu

Crime

One woman dead following double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge' RCMP investigate double shooting in Maple Ridge
RCMP in Maple Ridge are investigating a double shooting Friday morning. A man and a woman have been taken to hospital.

RCMP and IHIT is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead in Maple Ridge, B.C., Friday morning.

Two people were shot and a woman has died as a result of her gunshot wounds, according to police.

Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge. Global News

“Upon arrival, police determined that a woman and a man had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services,”  Cpl. Julie Klaussner said.

“The man sustained non-life threatening injuries, however the woman has since died of her injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting to be a random incident.

Read more: ‘We’re struggling’ — Ripudaman Singh Malik’s son speaks out after fatal shooting

One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge. Global News

Images from the scene showed more than a dozen RCMP officers responding Friday morning.

Details are scarce at this time as police said the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.

Click to play video: 'Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker' Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker
Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker
