One woman dead following double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP and IHIT is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead in Maple Ridge, B.C., Friday morning.

Two people were shot and a woman has died as a result of her gunshot wounds, according to police.

View image in full screen Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge. Global News

“Upon arrival, police determined that a woman and a man had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said.

“The man sustained non-life threatening injuries, however the woman has since died of her injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting to be a random incident.

View image in full screen One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge. Global News

Images from the scene showed more than a dozen RCMP officers responding Friday morning.

Details are scarce at this time as police said the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.

