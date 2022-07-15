B.C. RCMP to provide update in Ripudaman Singh Malik’s shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in British Columbia are set to provide a public update on the shocking killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings.

RCMP are expected to brief media at 10 a.m. PT on the latest findings in their investigation of the homicide, which took place in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

The attacks are the largest mass killing in Canadian history, and set off an international investigation that ended with just one person being convicted, and multitudes of criticism aimed at the RCMP and federal agencies.

On June 23, 1985, a bomb that had been planted on Air India Flight 182 exploded as the plane was mid-air over the Atlantic Ocean, nearing Ireland. No one survived, including the 268 Canadians aboard.

Two baggage handlers were killed not long after, when a bag exploded at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport as it was being transferred to Air India Flight 301.

Fifteen years later, after the conviction of bomb-maker Inderjit Singh Reyat and the death of Talwinder Singh Parmar, believed to have been the mastermind of the attack, Malik was arrested.

He and Bagri were charged with 329 counts of first-degree murder in the Air India Flight 182 bombing, as well as murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with the Narita airport bombing.

Their nearly 20-month trial ended with an acquittal in 2005, in which a B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the primary witnesses were not credible and the evidence from RCMP and Crown had fallen “markedly short” of the threshold for conviction.

RCMP were called to a report of shots fired in the 8200-block of 128 Street on Thursday morning, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on the scene but died of his injuries.

A suspect vehicle was found ablaze several blocks away, and police believe additional suspects and a getaway car may have been involved.

“We are aware of Mr. Malik’s background, though at this time we are still working to determine the motive,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti if the Integrated Homicide Invesetigation Team on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that the shooting appears to be targeted and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public.”

View image in full screen Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire outside a home in the 8200-block of 128 Street in Surrey, B.C. Mounties were called to the address on Thurs. July 14, 2022, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene. Submitted

Malik’s death has caused an outpouring of emotions in Canada and abroad.

The 75-year-old millionaire businessman was the head of the Sikh faith-based private Khalsa schools across Canada, founder of the Khalsa Credit Union, and a prominent community figure.

“Yeah, he was wrongfully charged in Air India, but I think the important thing is if anybody’s ever read those 500 pages of that judgment, Mr. Justice (Ian Bruce) Josephson says there is no evidence to connect him to any theory the Crown had about that bombing,” said Malik’s son, Jaspreet Malik, in a Thursday interview with Global News.

“The bigger part of his life was his community, his family and the legacy he’s left with. Khalsa schools, Khalsa Credit Union, five kids, eight grandkids.”

For families of those died in the Air India attacks, however, Malik’s death comes with a surge of painful memories.

“It’s like a nightmare that never stops giving,” Deepak Khandelwal told The Canadian Press of the many years it took for the trial to start, the missteps made by police during the investigation and an inquiry into Canada’s worst mass murder.

Khandelwal, who lives in Oakville, Ont. was 17 when his sisters, 21-year-old Chandra and 19-year-old Manju, were killed when Flight 182 fell from the sky.

“It just brings back all the horrible memories we’d had to go through for the last 37 years,” he said.