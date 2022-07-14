Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, shot dead in Surrey, B.C., family says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 2:01 pm
Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. on March 16, 2005.
Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. on March 16, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, has been shot and killed, according to his family.

RCMP were called to an area in Surrey, B.C., over reports of gunfire around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in a news release.

“The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Click to play video: 'History of Air India Flight 182 bombing' History of Air India Flight 182 bombing
History of Air India Flight 182 bombing – Feb 7, 2020

Read more: Man acquitted in Air India case won’t get $9.2 million in costs reimbursed:judge

Story continues below advertisement

Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

– More to come

Read more: Inderjit Singh Reyat, only person convicted in Air India bombing, released from halfway house

Click to play video: 'Memorial held in Vancouver for 329 passengers killed on Air India Flight 182' Memorial held in Vancouver for 329 passengers killed on Air India Flight 182
Memorial held in Vancouver for 329 passengers killed on Air India Flight 182 – Jun 23, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey shooting tagAir India bombing tagMalik dead tagRipudaman Singh Malik tagRipudaman Singh Malik dead tagRipudaman Singh Malik shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers