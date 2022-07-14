Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, shot dead in Surrey, B.C., family says

Send this page to someone via email

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, has been shot and killed, according to his family.

RCMP were called to an area in Surrey, B.C., over reports of gunfire around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The man was provided first aid by attending officers until Emergency Health Services took over his care,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in a news release.

“The injured man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

