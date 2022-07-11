Menu

Crime

Police shoot man at Prince George RCMP jail cells, watchdog investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:15 pm
The IIO is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man during an 'altercation' at the Prince George RCMP detachment jail cells. View image in full screen
The IIO is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man during an 'altercation' at the Prince George RCMP detachment jail cells. Global News

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Prince George after police shot a man in RCMP custody.

The Independent Investigations Office said Prince George RCMP had arrested the man Monday morning after reports of a theft near 15 Avenue and Victoria Street.

“Police report that while preparing to lodge the man in cells, there was an altercation during which an officer discharged their firearm,” the IIO said in a media release.

Read more: Prince George RCMP officer could face charges over 2021 collision

The man was taken to hospital with serious “gunshot-related” injuries, the IIO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO’s Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all interactions with police resulting in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey' IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey
IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022
