Police shoot man at Prince George RCMP jail cells, watchdog investigating

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Prince George after police shot a man in RCMP custody.

The Independent Investigations Office said Prince George RCMP had arrested the man Monday morning after reports of a theft near 15 Avenue and Victoria Street.

“Police report that while preparing to lodge the man in cells, there was an altercation during which an officer discharged their firearm,” the IIO said in a media release.

The man was taken to hospital with serious “gunshot-related” injuries, the IIO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO’s Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all interactions with police resulting in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there are allegations of wrongdoing.

