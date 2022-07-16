Menu

Crime

Police investigating fatal stabbing in Duncan, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 6:49 pm
BC RCMP said one man has died after being stabbed in downtown Duncan. View image in full screen
BC RCMP said one man has died after being stabbed in downtown Duncan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Duncan, B.C., after an early Saturday morning fatal stabbing that left one man dead.

BC RCMP said the man died in hospital following the incident in the downtown Duncan.

Read more: IHIT identifies Burnaby homicide victim in targeted killing

“Police have been able to determine that the deceased is a 33-year-old man from Duncan and efforts are now underway to notify his next of kin,” Dawn Roberts said, a BC RCMP spokesperson.

“Investigators did close off a wide area as it appears the victim moved through the downtown area before being located. “

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Kenneth and Jubilee streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Homicide investigators suspect foul play after body found in Burnaby, B.C.

The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit with assistance from North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact BC RCMP at 250-380-6211.

Click to play video: 'IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik' IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik
