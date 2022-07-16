Police investigating fatal stabbing in Duncan, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Duncan, B.C., after an early Saturday morning fatal stabbing that left one man dead.

BC RCMP said the man died in hospital following the incident in the downtown Duncan.

“Police have been able to determine that the deceased is a 33-year-old man from Duncan and efforts are now underway to notify his next of kin,” Dawn Roberts said, a BC RCMP spokesperson.

“Investigators did close off a wide area as it appears the victim moved through the downtown area before being located. “

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Kenneth and Jubilee streets.

The investigation is being handled by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit with assistance from North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact BC RCMP at 250-380-6211.

