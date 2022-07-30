Menu

Crime

Ongoing Vancouver police response at Columbia and Hastings streets

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 1:31 pm
A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Vancouver, Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Vancouver, Saturday morning. Global News

An ongoing police response is happening on Columbia and Hastings streets in downtown Vancouver.

The intersection has been completely shut down and surrounded with police tape.

Dozens of officers are on the scene.

A serious police incident is ongoing in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
A serious police incident is ongoing in downtown Vancouver. Global News

Read more: Vancouver mother and toddler struck by fleeing, wanted suspect; VPD looking for witnesses

VPD has confirmed there is an ongoing incident unfolding in the intersection but is quiet on the details at this time.

— More to come.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog investigating New Westminster-Burnaby crash' B.C.’s police watchdog investigating New Westminster-Burnaby crash
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating New Westminster-Burnaby crash
