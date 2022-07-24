Suspect charged in Vancouver police-involved shooting that involved close call for K9 officer

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect injured in a police-involved shooting in Vancouver has now been charged, and Global News has learned a Police Service Dog narrowly escaped death during the incident.

Robin Landrew Pryce, 52, is accused of fleeing police, dangerous driving, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, assaulting a peace officer and using a firearm to commit an indictable offence on a police officer.

Around 8:45 p.m. on July 16, Vancouver police responded to a 911 call about a break-in at a building near Gore Avenue and Railway Street.

When an officer tried to stop a vehicle leaving the area, the driver allegedly failed to stop and drove to an area near Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue, where “shots were fired” according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

After Police Service Dog Jade was deployed at the scene, Global News has learned the suspect allegedly pulled out a revolver and fired it at her head – but missed.

That shot alerted her handler to draw his weapon.

The VPD said no police officers were physically injured.

The suspect, who police said was armed with a gun, was treated in hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Jade received medical treatment and she and her handler have since returned to work.

We work to ensure #PublicSafety and to keep our communities safe. During #NationalPoliceWeek, you’ll get to know VPD members from various sections of the department. Meet #VPD Cst. Jesse Schellenberg and Police Service Dog Jade from @VPDCanine! @CACP_ACCP #TeamVPD pic.twitter.com/PEatOhF3gK — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 11, 2021

The Independent Investigations Office, the province’s police watchdog, continues to investigate the incident.

Pryce is due to appear in court July 26 for a bail hearing.