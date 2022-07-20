Vancouver mother and toddler struck by fleeing, wanted suspect; VPD looking for witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and her toddler were knocked over by a suspect who was fleeing on foot from police after allegedly kicking cars in downtown Vancouver.

The assault took place on the south side of East Pender Street near Gore Avenue on July 9.

Vancouver police officials are looking for potential witnesses to come forward.

“This assault occurred in a busy neighbourhood and was witnessed by about a dozen people,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a Vancouver police officer.

“Although we’ve spoken to some witnesses, we’re still collecting evidence and we’d like to hear from others who saw or heard what happened.”

The suspect was arrested shortly after the woman and her child was knocked over, police said.

“Shakwan David Kelly, 27, was initially taken to jail by Vancouver Police, then released from custody after being charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer,” Addison said.

“He failed to return for his scheduled court appearance on July 12 and is now wanted B.C.-wide.”

The mother and her child suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

