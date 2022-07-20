Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver mother and toddler struck by fleeing, wanted suspect; VPD looking for witnesses

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD release video of assault on mom and toddler in Vancouver’s Chinatown' VPD release video of assault on mom and toddler in Vancouver’s Chinatown
WATCH: Vancouver police are asking for the public's help, seeking witnesses to an assault on a mother and child around 10:45 am on July 9, 2022, at East Pender Street, near Gore Avenue.

A mother and her toddler were knocked over by a suspect who was fleeing on foot from police after allegedly kicking cars in downtown Vancouver.

The assault took place on the south side of East Pender Street near Gore Avenue on July 9.

Vancouver police officials are looking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Read more: Man charged in 2021 Vancouver crash that killed 23-month-old girl

“This assault occurred in a busy neighbourhood and was witnessed by about a dozen people,” Sgt. Steve Addison said, a Vancouver police officer.

“Although we’ve spoken to some witnesses, we’re still collecting evidence and we’d like to hear from others who saw or heard what happened.”

The suspect was arrested shortly after the woman and her child was knocked over, police said.

Read more: Suspect breaks leg jumping from 3rd-floor balcony after sexual assault in East Vancouver

“Shakwan David Kelly, 27, was initially taken to jail by Vancouver Police, then released from custody after being charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer,” Addison said.

“He failed to return for his scheduled court appearance on July 12 and is now wanted B.C.-wide.”

The mother and her child suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents' Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents
Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents
